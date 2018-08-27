Nearly a million babies born in SA last year

The majority of the births registered were for boys leading to a sex ratio of 102 boys to 100 girls.

CAPE TOWN - The birth rate in South Africa is on the increase, with nearly a million babies born last year.

This is a 2.1% increase from 2016. Statistics South Africa has released its registered live births report.

The majority of the births registered were for boys leading to a sex ratio of 102 boys to 100 girls. The most populous provinces Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have the highest number of total birth registrations.

The lowest number of birth registrations were seen in the Northern Cape and Free State. Enzokuhle has come out tops as the most popular male and female name in the country for 2017.

The name which means “to do good” is followed by another unisex name Melokuhle as the second most popular for the fairer sex, and the third most popular for boys.

Births occurring to adolescents aged 10–19 years accounted for 11% of #births in 2017, down from 13% in 2016 #StatsSA https://t.co/ZnB7jAvgwZ pic.twitter.com/B4UNQtLxWw — Stats SA (@StatsSA) August 27, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)