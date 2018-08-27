Mugabe & wife apparently ill
The former long-time leader gave no details on what he and his wife were suffering from.
HARARE – Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe says he and his wife Grace are unwell.
The 94-year-old revealed this in a surprise congratulatory message sent to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at his inauguration ceremony on Sunday. Mugabe apologised that he and his wife couldn’t be at the inauguration ceremony.
In a letter read out by Mnangagwa, the former president said his wife is unwell and in Singapore. He also said he wasn’t well, which is why he sent his daughter Bona and her husband Simba Chikore to stand in for them.
Mugabe gave no details on what he and his wife were suffering from. But his congratulatory note took many by surprise.
Last month he said he wouldn’t vote for Mnangagwa or those he said had tormented him.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
