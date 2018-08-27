Mnangagwa vows to uphold Zimbabwe's constitution

Mnangagwa was inaugurated on Sunday after the constitutional court dismissed an attempt by the opposition mdc alliance to rule that his Zanu-PF party stole the July election.

JOHANNESBURG – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to be faithful to Zimbabwe and obey and uphold the constitution.

Mnangagwa was inaugurated on Sunday after the Constitutional Court dismissed an attempt by the opposition MDC Alliance to rule that his Zanu-PF party stole the July election.

The MDC Alliance will now pursue other means to challenge the result.

Mnangagwa first took office after a military campaign that removed Robert Mugabe last year after more than 30 years at the helm.

Mnangagwa promised to address Zimbabwe’s problems.

“I’ll devote myself to the wellbeing of Zimbabwe and its people. So, help me God."