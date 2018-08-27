Mentor implicates Malusi Gigaba in state capture

The former MP says after she turned down the public enterprises ministerial position, Gigaba was appointed minister, suggesting that he followed the Guptas' instructions.

JOHANNESBURG – Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vytjie Mentor has told the state capture commission of inquiry that after she refused a ministerial position offered by the Gupta family, Malusi Gigaba was appointed to the post and did the family's bidding.

Mentor has wrapped up her testimony in Parktown but will take the stand again on Tuesday.

She has given the commission details of a meeting at the Gupta’s Saxonwold compound where the controversial family allegedly offered her the public enterprises ministerial position if she promised to scrap the South African Airways flight route to India.

Mentor says after she turned down the offer, Gigaba was appointed minister, suggesting that he followed the Guptas' instructions.

“Under his watch, that same route was cancelled and Jet Airways become active in the route as it had been suggested to me at Saxonwold."

She also alleged that former President Jacob Zuma’s advisor Lakela Kaunda arranged the meeting at the Gupta’s home. Kaunda has applied to cross-examine Mentor saying that’s not true.

Several other people Mentor has implicated in her testimony have also applied to cross-examine her, but the commission has indicated those who wish to do so may also have to take the stand.

