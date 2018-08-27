Mentor implicates Malusi Gigaba in state capture
The former MP says after she turned down the public enterprises ministerial position, Gigaba was appointed minister, suggesting that he followed the Guptas' instructions.
JOHANNESBURG – Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vytjie Mentor has told the state capture commission of inquiry that after she refused a ministerial position offered by the Gupta family, Malusi Gigaba was appointed to the post and did the family's bidding.
Mentor has wrapped up her testimony in Parktown but will take the stand again on Tuesday.
She has given the commission details of a meeting at the Gupta’s Saxonwold compound where the controversial family allegedly offered her the public enterprises ministerial position if she promised to scrap the South African Airways flight route to India.
Mentor says after she turned down the offer, Gigaba was appointed minister, suggesting that he followed the Guptas' instructions.
“Under his watch, that same route was cancelled and Jet Airways become active in the route as it had been suggested to me at Saxonwold."
She also alleged that former President Jacob Zuma’s advisor Lakela Kaunda arranged the meeting at the Gupta’s home. Kaunda has applied to cross-examine Mentor saying that’s not true.
Several other people Mentor has implicated in her testimony have also applied to cross-examine her, but the commission has indicated those who wish to do so may also have to take the stand.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Politics
-
Vytjie Mentor: Guptas offered my son a cricket bat
-
ANC Mpumalanga calls for provincial conference to be nullified
-
Jonathan Lawack removed as NMB council speaker
-
DA: Msimanga will survive no-confidence motion against him
-
The EWN Morning Brief
-
Joburg MMC Ngobeni: ANC plotting to have city put under administration
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.