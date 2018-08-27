Popular Topics
MDC Alliance appeals for donations from supporters

Nelson Chamisa’s legal challenge was dismissed with costs on Friday; it means he and his party will have to cover the costs of everyone involved.

FILE: Zimbabwe opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) President Nelson Chamisa delivers a speech outside the party headquarters Harvest House in Harare on 18 February 2018. Picture: AFP.
34 minutes ago

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s main opposition party is appealing for donations from supporters to help it meet the cost of its presidential petition, which was dismissed by the country’s top court on Friday.

A senior ruling party official says its lawyers could submit a bill of more than R40 million to the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance.

Nelson Chamisa’s legal challenge was dismissed with costs on Friday; it means he and his party will have to cover the costs of everyone involved.

Zanu-PF’s legal secretary Paul Mangwana has told state media that its legal fees could be as much as $3 million.

The MDC is appealing to supporters for help.

In a statement on crowdfunding site, GoFundMe, it says the order is for it to meet the costs is a cynical ploy to silence it.

The MDC Alliance now wants to take its presidential petition to the African Commission on People’s and Human Rights.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

