MDC Alliance appeals for donations from supporters
Nelson Chamisa’s legal challenge was dismissed with costs on Friday; it means he and his party will have to cover the costs of everyone involved.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s main opposition party is appealing for donations from supporters to help it meet the cost of its presidential petition, which was dismissed by the country’s top court on Friday.
A senior ruling party official says its lawyers could submit a bill of more than R40 million to the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance.
Zanu-PF’s legal secretary Paul Mangwana has told state media that its legal fees could be as much as $3 million.
The MDC is appealing to supporters for help.
In a statement on crowdfunding site, GoFundMe, it says the order is for it to meet the costs is a cynical ploy to silence it.
The MDC Alliance now wants to take its presidential petition to the African Commission on People’s and Human Rights.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
