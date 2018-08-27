Man found guilty of raping 5 schoolgirls in Khayelitsha
Aviwe Hoya has also been found guilty of robbing four of his victims at knifepoint, between 2011 and 2012.
CAPE TOWN - A serial child rapist has been convicted of raping five school girls in Khayelitsha.
Aviwe Hoya has also been found guilty of robbing four of his victims at knifepoint between 2011 and 2012.
Hoya was emotionless as the judge recollected evidence of the attacks on his five victims. He would approach the girls while they were on their way to school and threaten them at knifepoint.
Hoya would then take his victims to secluded areas where he would rape them. He took a 16-year-old girl's lunch money of R6,50 and another victim was robbed of her R33 transport money.
Judge Kate Savage says the State has proven its case beyond reasonable doubt. She says Hoya robbed his victims of their youth and left them with horrific emotional and physical scars.
