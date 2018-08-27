Popular Topics


[LISTEN] Why AfriForum backs Trump call for probe on SA land reform

| TalkRadio 702’s Bongani Bingwa spoke to Ernst Roets, the deputy CEO of AfriForum.

CAPE TOWN – AfriForum has welcomed a tweet by US President Donald Trump on land expropriation which sparked outrage last week.

“I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and large-scale killing of farmers,” Trump said in a post on Twitter, following a misleading report by Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News Channel.

TalkRadio 702’s Bongani Bingwa questioned AfriForum's visit to the United States.

Deputy CEO of AfriForum Ernst Roets reacted: “We welcome the tweet yes. Farm murders is a major crisis in South Africa and expropriation without compensation could have catastrophic results for South Africa. What the president of the USA said is that he wants this to be investigated so that he can be more informed on what happened. I think everyone should welcome it.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

