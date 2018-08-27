[LISTEN] How car insurance premiums are calculated

CapeTalk | CapeTalk’s Zain Johnson speaks to Christelle Colman, an insurance expert at Old Mutual.

CAPE TOWN – Your credit score is one factor that could impact your monthly car insurance premium.

Old Mutual’s Christelle Colman explains: “Most insurance companies view your credit score to calculate your insurance premium. So if you don’t look after your credit record and default on payments, or you’re not a good paying customer, that can impact how much you pay on your insurance premium.”

