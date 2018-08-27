Land invasions among growing trends in CT protests
Officials from the Safety and Security Directorate have on Monday afternoon presented annual enforcement statistics for the period from July 2017 to June this year.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has confirmed there's been a sharp rise in protests since last year.
Safety and Security Directorate officials have highlighted an increase in land invasions and related protests as a prominent trend over the past year.
From July 2017 to the end of June this year, there were 925 separate protest incidents recorded, compared to 265 from July 2016 until June 2017.
Mayoral committee member responsible for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says this equates to a 249% rise.
“Apart from the fact that other enforcement priorities were compromised, there was also significant damage to city infrastructure, buildings and vehicles as well as a financial impact on overtime costs.”
Smith also highlights attacks on law enforcement staff as a key concern for the city
“Metro police saw a 180% increase in attacks on staff year-on-year.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
