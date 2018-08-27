Popular Topics
Judgment expected in case against alleged serial rapist

Aviwe Hoya is accused of attacking five girls while they were making their way to or from school between 2011 and 2012.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Judgment is expected on Monday in the trial of a suspected serial rapist who targeted girls in Khayelitsha.

Aviwe Hoya is accused of attacking five girls while they were making their way to or from school between 2011 and 2012.

It took police about four years to track down Hoya. He's alleged to have threatened is victims at knifepoint, before raping them.

The State says that forensic evidence links the accused to all five rapes.

The aunt of one of the victims, who was 13-years-old when she was raped in September 2013, has told the court that her niece's behaviour drastically changed after the incident.

She says her niece took her own life, by drinking poison, in August last year.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

