Joburg MMC Ngobeni: ANC plotting to have city put under administration

The ANC held a media briefing on Sunday calling for fresh elections in the cities saying the current Democratic Alliance-led coalition government was not prioritising service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Joburg has accused the African National Congress (ANC) of attempting a hostile takeover of the city against the expressed will of the voters.

The city says it is clear that the ANC will do anything to return to what it calls the gravy train in the capital and Johannesburg.

The ANC held a media briefing on Sunday calling for fresh elections in the cities saying the current Democratic Alliance-led coalition government was not prioritising service delivery.

Joburg City Finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni responded to the ANC's briefing via a statement, claiming that the call for fresh elections is a plot by the ANC to have the city placed under administration.

Ngobeni says the ANC is now abusing laws for political gain.

He has warned the provincial ANC to proceed with caution, saying that the multi-party government will not stand idly by while the ANC and provincial government attempt a hostile takeover.

At the same time, the DA says that it has put the people of Johannesburg and Tshwane above petty politics and has exposed and rooted out corruption, and created jobs.

It says the ANC continues to destabilize legitimate and democratically-established governments.

WATCH: ANC GP calls for fresh elections in Tshwane and Joburg