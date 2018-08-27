Joburg MMC Ngobeni: ANC plotting to have city put under administration
The ANC held a media briefing on Sunday calling for fresh elections in the cities saying the current Democratic Alliance-led coalition government was not prioritising service delivery.
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Joburg has accused the African National Congress (ANC) of attempting a hostile takeover of the city against the expressed will of the voters.
The city says it is clear that the ANC will do anything to return to what it calls the gravy train in the capital and Johannesburg.
The ANC held a media briefing on Sunday calling for fresh elections in the cities saying the current Democratic Alliance-led coalition government was not prioritising service delivery.
Joburg City Finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni responded to the ANC's briefing via a statement, claiming that the call for fresh elections is a plot by the ANC to have the city placed under administration.
Ngobeni says the ANC is now abusing laws for political gain.
He has warned the provincial ANC to proceed with caution, saying that the multi-party government will not stand idly by while the ANC and provincial government attempt a hostile takeover.
At the same time, the DA says that it has put the people of Johannesburg and Tshwane above petty politics and has exposed and rooted out corruption, and created jobs.
It says the ANC continues to destabilize legitimate and democratically-established governments.
WATCH: ANC GP calls for fresh elections in Tshwane and Joburg
Popular in Politics
-
4 damning claims from Vytjie Mentor about ANC, Guptas & Zuma
-
Pressure mounts on the Hawks to act after Mcebisi Jonas testimony
-
ANC Gauteng: City of Tshwane dysfunctional, must be saved from DA coalition
-
5 key quotes from Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration speech
-
DA, COJ label ANCGP's call for fresh elections a 'hostile takeover' & 'gimmick'
-
PAC apologises to Sobukwe family after disruptions at funeral
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.