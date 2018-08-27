Inquiry: Zuma’s ex-advisor denies Vytjie Mentor’s claims
Lakela Kaunda has applied to cross-examine Mentor.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s advisor Lakela Kaunda has denied speaking to Vytjie Mentor in the year that the former African National Congress (ANC) MP claims a meeting was arranged with the Gupta Family.
Mentor testified at the state capture commission on Monday where she gave details about the meeting at the controversial family’s Saxonworld compound in which she was allegedly offered the public enterprises ministerial position if she promised to drop the South African Airways flight route to India.
Kaunda has applied to cross-examine Mentor. She wants to prove that she never spoke to the former ANC MP in 2010 like she alleges.
Advocate Vincent Maleka read the letter from Kaunda’s legal team.
“The legal team confirms in writing that it is considered and generally accepted by Mrs Mentor that I have not spoken to her during 2010 as alleged.”
Kaunda’s lawyers say there is no factual or evidential basis to the claim by Mentor.
“Because in her evidence Mrs Mentor confirms that the course she references emanated from Mrs Kaunda.”
The commission will deal with applications to cross-examine witnesses on Tuesday.
WATCH: Vytjie: Guptas said I could be minister
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
