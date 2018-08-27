I need new challenge, says Vanara after resignation from Parly
It's understood Advocate Nthuthuzelo Vanara will be taking up the post of head of legal affairs at the SABC, but he says he's not at liberty to confirm this.
CAPE TOWN - Advocate Nthuthuzelo Vanara says leading evidence in Parliament's inquiries into the shambles at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and alleged corruption at Eskom have been the highlights of his career so far.
Vanara has resigned from Parliament and will be leaving at the end of September.
It's understood he will be taking up the post of head of legal affairs at the public broadcaster but Vanara says he's not at liberty to confirm this.
SABC spokesperson Neo Momudu has told Eyewitness News they’re in the process of filling strategic positions and will make announcements as and when they are filled.
In a career of more than 11 years at Parliament, Advocate Vanara came firmly under the spotlight when he led evidence in the inquiries into the rot at the SABC in 2016 and last year’s inquiry into alleged corruption at Eskom.
But he prefers to play down his own role.
“I think both committees (Communications and Public Enterprises) did a wonderful job in discharging their constitutional obligation of holding the executive accountable. I think that is the highlight of my career at Parliament.”
Vanara says his decision to resign has nothing to do with the pressure he came under during the inquiries, saying he needs “a new challenge”.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
