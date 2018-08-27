Hawks working 'to clear name' after Mcebisi Jonas state capture revelations

Former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas delivered damning testimony at the commission last week, claiming that a senior Hawks official attempted to squash a case he wanted to make against the Guptas.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks are dealing with members within their ranks accused of misconduct after revelations at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

The commission has been tasked with unravelling the full extent of corruption at state organs and allegations that former President Jacob Zuma used his position to secure deals for the Gupta family and his son Duduzane in return for money.

Former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas delivered damning testimony at the commission last week, claiming that a senior Hawks official attempted to squash a case he wanted to make against the Guptas.

Jonas says that the controversial Gupta family offered him R600 million and the position as Finance Minister.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says that the unit is working to clear its name after the bad press.

He adds that Hawks head, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, has already given a directive for all allegations of impropriety to be thoroughly investigated.

"The national head of the Hawks has taken a view that this matter must be dealt with as soon as possible. He hasn't yet decided what will happen to the member. But the fact of the matter is, this is being dealt with internally."

Jonas dropped several bombshells on Friday while delivering his testimony to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.

Jonas also alleged that the head of the Hawks' anti-corruption unit attempted to derail the case by forcing him to sign a false statement to stop the police probe into the Guptas' attempts to bribe him.

The statement was presented to him by Major-General Zinhle Mnonopi.

It was reported that Jonas could be called back to the commission to testify further.

WATCH: Meeting between Jonas & Guptas

'SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS'

The Hawks has been under pressure to act since Jonas’ testimony.

Congress of the People (Cope) has called for the immediate suspension of Mnonopi.

Cope’s Dennis Bloem says there should be an in-depth investigation into what he calls “serious allegations” that Jonas presented before the commission.

Bloem believes all these allegations should be tested. “With how many other cases did she not do the same thing? We can’t have that person. That’s why we’re calling for her immediate suspension.”

At the same time, South African Communist Party (SACP) has joined calls for the Hawks to investigate its top officials who have been implicated by Jonas.

Spokesperson Alex Mashilo says: “Instead of the Hawks expressing shock, they must investigate this and root out rogue elements within their ranks.”

Meanwhile, the parliamentary committee on police has also called for immediate investigations into the alleged misconduct of high-ranking Hawks officials.

Additional reporting by Pelane Phakgadi.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)