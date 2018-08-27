Govt to focus on gas as part of power mix

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Govt to focus on gas as part of power mix

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe released the draft Integrated Resources Plan on Monday, which envisages gas making up 16% of the country's energy mix by 2030.

Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe. Picture: GCIS.
Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe. Picture: GCIS.
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says talks are underway with Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries to realise government's plans to make gas the country's second-biggest source of energy.

The country has no gas pipeline, but Radebe says SADC nations have agreed to develop a gas master plan that will allow for the import of gas from Tanzania, Mozambique and Namibia.

Radebe released the draft Integrated Resources Plan (IRP) on Monday, which envisages gas making up to 16% of the country's energy mix by 2030.

While renewable energy sources will take centre stage over the next 12 years, Radebe says there are no plans to reduce the country's reliance on coal.

Although some coal-fired power stations will be decommissioned in the coming years, new coal plants Medupi and Kusile will boost capacity to 46% followed by 16% coming from gas.

Only 2.5% of electricity will come from nuclear power generated at Koeberg.

“Coal still remains a strategic asset in South Africa. We can't wish it away. It is one of the issues around clean coal.”

Radebe says his department is working on legislation that will pave the way for fracking. He will be travelling to Mozambique soon to finalise contractual agreements for the import of gas.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA