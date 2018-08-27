Gauteng police promise to continue raids after hundreds arrested
The arrests were made as part of Operation Buya Mthetho launched earlier this year, which encourages communities to help fight crime.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police say that they have arrested hundreds of people and recovered 10 guns in raids on hostels and various crime hotspots.
The arrests were made as part of Operation Buya Mthetho launched earlier this year, which encourages communities to help fight crime.
Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela says those arrested were taken in for crimes, including murder, rape, fraud and possession of drugs.
“The area of Ekurhuleni central, Ekurhuleni east, Ekurhuleni north and Johannesburg central, these are the places where more than 900 suspects we also arrested.
“So, this is going to continue and we’re still calling for the people to make sure that they continue to give police information.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
4 damning claims from Vytjie Mentor about ANC, Guptas & Zuma
-
State capture: Vytjie Mentor expected to detail Gupta meeting
-
White Sasol employees prepare to strike because of 'exclusion based on race'
-
Pressure mounts on the Hawks to act after Mcebisi Jonas testimony
-
WC officials assessing damage caused by extreme weather
-
Powerball results: Friday 24 August 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.