Gauteng police promise to continue raids after hundreds arrested

The arrests were made as part of Operation Buya Mthetho launched earlier this year, which encourages communities to help fight crime.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police say that they have arrested hundreds of people and recovered 10 guns in raids on hostels and various crime hotspots.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Buya Mthetho launched earlier this year, which encourages communities to help fight crime.

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela says those arrested were taken in for crimes, including murder, rape, fraud and possession of drugs.

“The area of Ekurhuleni central, Ekurhuleni east, Ekurhuleni north and Johannesburg central, these are the places where more than 900 suspects we also arrested.

“So, this is going to continue and we’re still calling for the people to make sure that they continue to give police information.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)