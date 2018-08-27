Ex-Steinhoff CFO Ben La Grange to appear in Parly on Wednesday
CAPE TOWN - Former Steinhoff chief financial officer (CFO) Ben La Grange will be at Parliament on Wednesday.
This has been confirmed by his lawyer.
Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance wants to question both La Grange and former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste about possible gaps in the country's regulatory framework which may have caused or helped give rise to what may be the biggest corporate scandal in the country's history.
National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete last week gave the go-ahead for the summonses to be issued after both men declined invitations to appear before the committee.
Parliament’s spokesman Moloto Motapho confirmed earlier on Monday that lawyers acting for both Jooste and La Grange had confirmed receipt of the subpoenas.
Chris Hessian, the attorney acting for La Grange, has told Eyewitness News his client will be at Parliament on Wednesday when the finance committee’s hearing is scheduled to take place.
Jooste resigned from Steinhoff in December last year after accounting irregularities emerged, triggering a plunge in the global retailer’s share price and losses of billions of rand for investors and pension funds.
Jooste is the subject of a Hawks investigation and he’s yet to break his silence on what went wrong at Steinhoff.
His attorney did not immediately respond when approached by EWN on Monday for confirmation that the summons had been received and whether Jooste would appear on Wednesday.
