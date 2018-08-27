Elsies River CPF 'deeply concerned' after youth activist shot dead
Two bodies were also found in shallow graves near the Bishop Lavis railway line on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - The Elsies River Community Police Forum (CPF) has again expressed deep concern over gang violence following the shooting of a community activist.
The CPF's Imraahn Mukaddam said: “One of our youth activists was killed, the firearm was actually put in his mouth and he was shot. It’s a horrible way to die like that.”
Mukaddam says the forum will talk to residents about how to tackle the crises.
“We want our community to assist us in taking a stand, either by joining certain structures in making their voices heard and to cooperate with the police.”
A memorial is being planned for the victims.
