Elsies River CPF 'deeply concerned' after youth activist shot dead

Two bodies were also found in shallow graves near the Bishop Lavis railway line on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - The Elsies River Community Police Forum (CPF) has again expressed deep concern over gang violence following the shooting of a community activist.

The CPF's Imraahn Mukaddam said: “One of our youth activists was killed, the firearm was actually put in his mouth and he was shot. It’s a horrible way to die like that.”

Mukaddam says the forum will talk to residents about how to tackle the crises.

“We want our community to assist us in taking a stand, either by joining certain structures in making their voices heard and to cooperate with the police.”

A memorial is being planned for the victims.