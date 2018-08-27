Eikonhof substation catches fire, leaving Joburg south suburbs in the dark
The blaze broke out just after 1 pm on Monday afternoon and the cause is unknown.
JOHANNESBURG - A City Power substation has caught fire in Eikonhof, southern Joburg, resulting in power outages in several areas.
The blaze broke out just after 1 pm on Monday afternoon and the cause is unknown. No injuries have been reported.
City Power spokesman Isaac Mangena says their technicians are on site.
“The substation in Eikonhof has caught fire resulting in outages in areas like Naturena, Kibler Park, Rand Water, Eikenhof, and even Johannesburg prison is also affected. We really apologise for the inconvenience.”
UPDATE:@CityPowerJhb : Eikenhof 2 transformer exploded, kindly bear with us. Our technicians are currently busy with the matter.^LP pic.twitter.com/MaFkbzMRk9— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) August 27, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
'There is racism within him'
-
4 damning claims from Vytjie Mentor about ANC, Guptas & Zuma
-
Vytjie Mentor: Guptas appeared to be in charge of state trip to China
-
Parliament’s Ntuthuzelo Vanara resigns
-
Adam Catzavelos’s family wants to remedy his wrongs
-
Adam Catzavelos used the K-word before, says brother
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.