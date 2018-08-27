Eikonhof substation catches fire, leaving Joburg south suburbs in the dark

The blaze broke out just after 1 pm on Monday afternoon and the cause is unknown.

JOHANNESBURG - A City Power substation has caught fire in Eikonhof, southern Joburg, resulting in power outages in several areas.

The blaze broke out just after 1 pm on Monday afternoon and the cause is unknown. No injuries have been reported.

City Power spokesman Isaac Mangena says their technicians are on site.

“The substation in Eikonhof has caught fire resulting in outages in areas like Naturena, Kibler Park, Rand Water, Eikenhof, and even Johannesburg prison is also affected. We really apologise for the inconvenience.”

UPDATE:@CityPowerJhb : Eikenhof 2 transformer exploded, kindly bear with us. Our technicians are currently busy with the matter.^LP pic.twitter.com/MaFkbzMRk9 — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) August 27, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)