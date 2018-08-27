Egyptian security forces kill five suspected militants in shootout
The forces found ammunition, weapons and organisational documents at the scene, the ministry said in a statement.
CAIRO - Egyptian security forces have killed five suspected militants who were plotting to carry out unspecified “hostile operations”, the interior ministry said on Monday.
The men were killed after they opened fire on security forces who approached them in a mountainous area of the southern province of Assiut, the ministry said in a statement.
The forces found ammunition, weapons and organisational documents at the scene, it said. It did not identify the suspects nor say whether there had been any casualties or wounded among the security forces.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered the armed forces last November to defeat Islamist militants within three months after an attack on a mosque in Sinai killed more than 300 people.
Defeating the militants and restoring security after years of unrest has been a key promise of Sisi, who was re-elected in March in a landslide victory against no real opposition.
Sisi’s critics accuse him of cracking down on all dissent, but supporters say tough measures are needed to stabilise Egypt, which was rocked by years of unrest after protests toppled veteran leader Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
Popular in World
-
Sisulu slams those spreading lies about SA’s land reform
-
Businessman Zunaid Moti to face court after arrest in Germany
-
‘I thought I'd never get out alive’ – Muslim director who interviewed neo-Nazis
-
Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematical whizz & women in STEM icon, turns 100
-
Why falling fertility rates don't mean economic collapse
-
Police search for motive in Florida mass shooting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.