Dept to help students arrested in fees protests 'without interfering with law'

Justice Minister Michael Masutha has given an update following a meeting with student activists who have been protesting at the Union Buildings.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Michael Masutha says his department will be assisting students arrested during the Fees Must Fall protests without interfering with the law.

The students have been calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant amnesty to their peers who were handcuffed during student protests.

Masutha says his department will be providing support for students seeking help in the different arms of the criminal justice system.

“The minister will, where appropriate, guide the students on making applications to the NPA for the prosecutorial decisions.”

Masutha says his department will also guide students on the process of applying for the presidential pardon.

“The Constitution of the Republic confers on the president, among others, the power to grant pardon.”

Student activists have rejected the outcome of the meeting with the Justice Minister, saying he's failed to provide them with clear plans on how students will be helped.

