Demi Lovato 'knew the risks' of drugs she took

Brandon Johnson revealed that Lovato '100% knew what she was taking'.

LONDON - Demi Lovato's alleged drug dealer claims she knew the risks of taking drugs and says he cares about her very much.

Brandon Johnson revealed Lovato, 26, called him and asked him to come over to her house in the early hours of 24 July and said she "100% knew what she was taking".

He told TMZ: "She texted me at 4 am because she's a girl and she wanted to kick it. We hung out.

"She has long hours and stressful days so she wanted to unwind. 100% she knew what she was taking. They're aftermarket pills and they're much stronger. She [Lovato] understood fully and it's unfortunate what happened.

"It's a wake-up call for her and it opens my eyes to the dangers. They're fun, but they can be harmful. I'd hate to hurt anybody. I hope she's OK. But for anyone to think there was any misconception on my behalf is absolutely ridiculous. I'm not here to hurt anybody. I care for her very much, she means a lot to me. It's just something that happened. It's unfortunate."

Johnson also claimed he left Lovato's house at 7 am or 8 am and she was asleep.

The star was later found unconscious by an assistant around 11.30 am and revived with Narcan, a medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially in overdose.

He said: "When I was with her she was fine. When I showed up she was a little drunk, but nothing out of the ordinary. When I left she'd fallen asleep. She'd passed out, but it was already 7 am or 8 am. I tucked her in."

Johnson did not reveal the drugs he and Lovato - who is currently in rehab - took but it was previously reported to be Oxycodone possibly laced with fentanyl.

And he was arrested just a month before her overdose, when he was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and being in possession of cocaine.

A few months prior to that he was arrested in North Hollywood, California, after he was allegedly found in possession of narcotics, a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun and $10,000 in his pocket.

Police then searched his home and allegedly found more guns and drugs, but he's yet to be charged.

A source close to the dealer has told TMZ that he's been telling people he was in a "romantic relationship" with Lovato prior to her overdose and he's adamant he never sold her any drugs.

However, Lovato's friends deny their relationship was romantic.