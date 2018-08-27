DA: Msimanga will survive no-confidence motion against him

Provincial leader John Moodley says the ANC is merely politicking and that allegations of misconduct against Msimanga should first be tested before a motion to remove him is tabled.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng is confident that Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga will survive a motion of no confidence which the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are to table this week.

Provincial leader John Moodley says that the ANC is merely politicking and that allegations of misconduct against Msimanga should first be tested before a motion to remove him is tabled.

Msimanga is accused of corruption, maladministration and the irregular employment of senior staff.

At a media briefing in Johannesburg on Sunday, the ANC said it believes its motion of no confidence will succeed but Moodley is not worried.

“This is nothing else but politicking and we believe that Solly Msimanga will survive this motion on Thursday.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)