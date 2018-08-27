CT authorities to assess flood-prone areas as cold front hits
The winter cold snap brought with it hail, heavy downpours and snowfall in the high-lying areas of the Boland and parts of the Cederberg.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's disaster risk management authorities will continue to assess flood-prone areas amid an intense cold front.
More than 300 homes have been affected by heavy rains and strong winds.
Khayelitsha and Langa are among the hardest hit.
Intense rains lashed part of Cape Town, flooding some roads. Gale-force winds also toppled trees across the metro.
The City of Cape Town’s Charlotte Powell says that crews handed flood kits to affected homes after water seeped into some informal structures in Khayelitsha.
“A total number of 328 dwellings were affected. The city’s Informal Settlement Management Department will make an assessment and provide flood kits.”
In Langa, two informal dwellings built on a drain were completely destroyed in the overnight storm. The affected families have been moved to temporary shelter.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
