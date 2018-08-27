Candidate attorneys to rewrite bar exams after leak

The Law Society of South Africa has requested that the councils of the statutory law societies confirm and inform members and candidate attorneys.

JOHANNESBURG - Candidate attorneys throughout the country will have to rewrite four examinations in October after papers were leaked.

The LSSA says in the wake of the leaks the decision to re-write is aimed at protecting the integrity and reputation of the profession.

Investigations to determine the source of the breach are still underway.

National convener Ashwin Trikamjee said: “We are serious about bringing the people who were involved to book, particularly some attorneys, we don’t know. We are checking out the information on candidate attorneys themselves who were circulating the papers. We will take action against those once we have the evidence available.”

