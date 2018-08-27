-
#RandReport: Rand firmer on dollar retreat; stocks upBusiness
-
WC Health joins men’s march against women abuse in KhayelitshaLocal
-
Egyptian security forces kill five suspected militants in shootoutWorld
-
I need new challenge, says Vanara after resignation from ParlyBusiness
-
Ex-Steinhoff CFO Ben La Grange to appear in Parly on WednesdayBusiness
-
Elsies River CPF 'deeply concerned' after youth activist shot deadLocal
Popular Topics
-
-
Candidate attorneys to rewrite bar exams after leak
The Law Society of South Africa has requested that the councils of the statutory law societies confirm and inform members and candidate attorneys.
JOHANNESBURG - Candidate attorneys throughout the country will have to rewrite four examinations in October after papers were leaked.
The Law Society of South Africa (LSSA) has requested that the councils of the statutory law societies confirm and inform members and candidate attorneys.
The LSSA says in the wake of the leaks the decision to re-write is aimed at protecting the integrity and reputation of the profession.
Investigations to determine the source of the breach are still underway.
National convener Ashwin Trikamjee said: “We are serious about bringing the people who were involved to book, particularly some attorneys, we don’t know. We are checking out the information on candidate attorneys themselves who were circulating the papers. We will take action against those once we have the evidence available.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
