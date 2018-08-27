Bonteheuwel residents plan shutdown over crime, gang violence
This comes on the back of a community march in the Kensington and Factreton last week that saw residents block off a large part of Voortrekker Road in protest against deadly gang battles.
CAPE TOWN - Bonteheuwel residents are planning to shut down roads on Wednesday morning in protest against ongoing crime and gang violence.
The community is also calling for adequate policing.
Bonteheuwel community member Nadia Mayman says some schools have sent notices to parents informing them that schooling could be disrupted on Wednesday.
“We are going to be closing the three entrances to Bonteheuwel. People felt strongly yesterday at our community meeting that nobody must be allowed in and out [of the area].”
