Banyana name strong Cosafa Cup squad
The tournament will take place in Port Elizabeth from 12 to 22 September.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Women’s football coach Desiree Ellis named a strong squad for next months Cosafa Cup title defence.
The tournament will take place in Port Elizabeth from 12 to 22 September. The 21 player squad is laden with players plying their trade abroad and it also features Rhoda Mulaudzi and Refiloe Jane who have recently signed for Canberra United in Australia’s women’s league.
The squad will again be captained by Janine van Wyk during the tournament. The Cosafa Cup is seen as one of the stepping stones for World Cup qualification next year with the Women’s Afcon also in the near future.
Ellis says they want to play well in this tournament to build confidence for the Women’s Afcon and World Cup qualification.
“The Cosafa Cup is important to us because we not only want to win it again but also play well enough to build confidence for the Women’s Afcon with World Cup qualification in mind. We also want to work hard on our finishing so that we can convert the chances that we create into goals, that’s going to be really important for us.”
