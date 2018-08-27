Banking Association of SA sounds warning on debt-relief bill
Congress of South African Trade Unions has written to president Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to intervene to ensure the bill is adopted.
JOHANNESBURG – The Banking Association of South Africa (Basa) says the debt-relief bill will hurt the very same poor people it’s supposed to help.
If the bill is passed it could result in the write-off of up to R20 billion.
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to intervene to ensure the bill is adopted.
This comes after rumours that African National Congress (ANC) members had been summoned to discuss how the bill can be scrapped or delayed.
Basa's Cas Coovadia says: “It actually sends out message to the market that if you don’t manage your finances responsibly, there’s a possibility that you could actually get your debt expunged and I don't think that's a good message.”
Cosatu's Matthew Parks says the bill will not simply write off debt.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
