ANC Mpumalanga calls for provincial conference to be nullified
Hundreds of ANC members marched outside the party's headquarters in Johannesburg, calling on the NWC to dissolve the current provincial leadership.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) senior members in Mpumalanga have submitted a memorandum of grievances to Luthuli House outlining complaints about bogus branch members in the province.
Hundreds of ANC members marched outside the party's headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday, calling on the national working committee (NWC) to dissolve the current provincial leadership.
The ANC’s William Nkatha said: “We’re here to present this to the NWC to look into this matter and apply his mind per the Constitution. Subsequently, if they apply their minds correctly, dissolve the provincial executive committee of Mpumalanga. We want them to nullify the provincial conference, nullify it and its regions.”
More in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.