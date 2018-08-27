ANC Mpumalanga calls for provincial conference to be nullified

Hundreds of ANC members marched outside the party's headquarters in Johannesburg, calling on the NWC to dissolve the current provincial leadership.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) senior members in Mpumalanga have submitted a memorandum of grievances to Luthuli House outlining complaints about bogus branch members in the province.

Hundreds of ANC members marched outside the party's headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday, calling on the national working committee (NWC) to dissolve the current provincial leadership.

The ANC’s William Nkatha said: “We’re here to present this to the NWC to look into this matter and apply his mind per the Constitution. Subsequently, if they apply their minds correctly, dissolve the provincial executive committee of Mpumalanga. We want them to nullify the provincial conference, nullify it and its regions.”