ANC Gauteng: City of Tshwane dysfunctional, must be saved from DA coalition

The party says these coalitions are informed by hatred towards it have no principles and fresh local government elections would be the answer.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says it has observed what it calls unpleasant developments in both the cities of Tshwane and Joburg which are led by Democratic Alliance (DA) coalition governments.

The party says that these coalitions are informed by hatred towards it, have no principles and that fresh local government elections would be the answer.

The ANC is preparing a motion of no confidence in Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga, saying that he is not fit for office.

The ANC in Gauteng says the City of Tshwane is dysfunctional and needs to be saved from the Democratic Alliance coalition government.

Deputy chair Panyaza Lesufi says that the party is particularly concerned about corruption, a lack of service delivery, including the provision of contaminated water in Hammankraal, and continuous land invasions.

“It is quite clear in Tshwane that the people of this city have been let down due to the dysfunctional coalition government, which has put the municipality under tremendous pressure as coalition partners battle to avoid disintegration.”

He says that the party has now called on its members to join a night vigil followed by a march on Thursday to the Tshwane city council where a motion of no confidence will be tabled against Msimanga.

The DA has responded by http://ewn.co.za/2018/08/26/da-coj-label-anc-calls-for-fresh-elections-hostile-takeover-and-gimmick saying that this is simple politicking.

WATCH: ANC GP calls for fresh elections in Tshwane and Joburg