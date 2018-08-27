Adam Catzavelos used the K-word before, says brother
Nic Catzavelos, the brother of Adam, said that he heard his brother use the racial slur four months ago after he had been attacked while on a hike in the Drakensberg.
JOHANNESBURG - It has emerged that Adam Catzavelos has used the K-word before.
Nic Catzavelos, the brother of Adam, told the Eusebius McKaiser Show on Radio 702 on Monday that he heard his brother use the racial slur four months ago after he had been attacked while on a hike in the Drakensberg.
"Have I heard my brother use this kind of language before? Yes, the last time I heard my brother use this type of language and this is the truth... He went for a hike four months ago in the Drakensberg with two of his mates. It was a five-day hike and they were attacked on top of the mountain. He said to me that boulders the size of my head were thrown at his tent while he was sleeping. He came down from that hike and the first time I saw him he did use this language and he was furious and he said to me 'I've had enough of this country, I cannot live like this anymore. You cannot even go for a walk in the mountains'. And he used that word [the K-word] specifically."
A video emerged last week showing Adam Catzavelos using the K-word to refer to black people while on holiday on a Greek island.
Catzavelos has since drawn strong condemnation from South Africans.
The 39-year-old has been removed from the family company, St George's Fine Foods, with many restaurants terminating their contracts since the video emerged.
Nic Catzavelos told McKaiser that their family has been ripped apart since his brother's racist rant and says that Adam has "racism within him".
[IN QUOTES] #NicCatzavelos tells @Eusebius #AdamCtzavelos is not a white supremacist and the he doesn't speak about race regularly. https://t.co/KFsb1ShEFi pic.twitter.com/Wl6CPbSdON— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 27, 2018
#NicCatzavelos says he doesn't think #AdamCatzavelos comes from a family of "hardcore racists". #NicOnEusebius pic.twitter.com/96EYezfLuM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 27, 2018
#NicCatzavelos says he finds it hard to say his brother is a racist but that there is racism within him #AdamCatzavelos. #NicOnEusebius pic.twitter.com/i7U77YosJl— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 27, 2018
#NicCatzavelos says he is embarrased by #AdamCatzavelos' behaviours. pic.twitter.com/im1RfxEGsL— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 27, 2018
He says that it has been a difficult time for the entire family.
"My parents left to go overseas yesterday, my father and myself barely said goodbye. I grew up in a family where we look after each other and it is very difficult for me... you use the term throw my brother under the bus... I love him. For me to unequivocally say that he's a racist, I find that very difficult to say, although I will say that yes, there is racism within him."
LISTEN: Nic Catzavelos talks about brother's racist video
Popular in Local
-
'There is racism within him'
-
4 damning claims from Vytjie Mentor about ANC, Guptas & Zuma
-
Vytjie Mentor: Guptas appeared to be in charge of state trip to China
-
Jonathan Lawack removed as NMB council Speaker
-
[WATCH LIVE] Nic Catzavelos talks about brother's racist video
-
[LISTEN] Why AfriForum backs Trump call for probe on SA land reform
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.