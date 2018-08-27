Adam Catzavelos used the K-word before, says brother

Nic Catzavelos, the brother of Adam, said that he heard his brother use the racial slur four months ago after he had been attacked while on a hike in the Drakensberg.

Nic Catzavelos, the brother of Adam, told the Eusebius McKaiser Show on Radio 702 on Monday that he heard his brother use the racial slur four months ago after he had been attacked while on a hike in the Drakensberg.

"Have I heard my brother use this kind of language before? Yes, the last time I heard my brother use this type of language and this is the truth... He went for a hike four months ago in the Drakensberg with two of his mates. It was a five-day hike and they were attacked on top of the mountain. He said to me that boulders the size of my head were thrown at his tent while he was sleeping. He came down from that hike and the first time I saw him he did use this language and he was furious and he said to me 'I've had enough of this country, I cannot live like this anymore. You cannot even go for a walk in the mountains'. And he used that word [the K-word] specifically."

A video emerged last week showing Adam Catzavelos using the K-word to refer to black people while on holiday on a Greek island.

Catzavelos has since drawn strong condemnation from South Africans.

The 39-year-old has been removed from the family company, St George's Fine Foods, with many restaurants terminating their contracts since the video emerged.

Nic Catzavelos told McKaiser that their family has been ripped apart since his brother's racist rant and says that Adam has "racism within him".

#NicCatzavelos says he finds it hard to say his brother is a racist but that there is racism within him #AdamCatzavelos. #NicOnEusebius pic.twitter.com/i7U77YosJl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 27, 2018

He says that it has been a difficult time for the entire family.

"My parents left to go overseas yesterday, my father and myself barely said goodbye. I grew up in a family where we look after each other and it is very difficult for me... you use the term throw my brother under the bus... I love him. For me to unequivocally say that he's a racist, I find that very difficult to say, although I will say that yes, there is racism within him."

