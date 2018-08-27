Adam Catzavelos’s family wants to remedy his wrongs
A video emerged last week in which Adam Catzavelos uses the k-word to refer to black people while on holiday on a Greek island.
JOHANNESBURG - Nic Catzavelos says his 20-year-old business no longer exists after the majority of his clients cut ties with him following his brother Adam's racist remarks.
Many restaurants have terminated their contracts with the family's company St Georges Fine Foods.
Speaking on Talk Radio 702 earlier on Monday, Nick Catzavelos said he was shocked by the video. He says his family has made plans in a bid to remedy the situation.
“The only way we concede to kind of make this wrong right, we want to take my brother’s shares and create a trust and give them of the employees of the business… I’m not going to say that is not selfish as well [but] I’ve got a family to look after and I need to protect my interest. That is the best way we see fit to remedy this wrong.”
LISTEN: Nic Catzavelos talks about brother's racist video
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
