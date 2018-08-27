8 arrested for murder of Cape Town taxi driver

On Saturday, a group of taxi operators from two different associations were meeting near Jakes Gerwel Drive when they came under attack.

CAPE TOWN - Eight people have been arrested for the murder of a taxi driver in Bonteheuwel.

A taxi driver was shot and wounded. He later died in hospital.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “After this incident, the suspects jumped back into their vehicle and drove towards the N2 freeway. Shortly thereafter, members attached to the Western Cape flying squad pulled over a white minibus and found eight suspects in the vehicle with a 9mm pistol inside.”

A spate of taxi violence gripped a number of areas in Cape Town several weeks back.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)