8 arrested for murder of Cape Town taxi driver
On Saturday, a group of taxi operators from two different associations were meeting near Jakes Gerwel Drive when they came under attack.
CAPE TOWN - Eight people have been arrested for the murder of a taxi driver in Bonteheuwel.
A taxi driver was shot and wounded. He later died in hospital.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “After this incident, the suspects jumped back into their vehicle and drove towards the N2 freeway. Shortly thereafter, members attached to the Western Cape flying squad pulled over a white minibus and found eight suspects in the vehicle with a 9mm pistol inside.”
A spate of taxi violence gripped a number of areas in Cape Town several weeks back.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
