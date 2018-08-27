6 suspects arrested after murder of EC chief

The 53-year-old was hacked to death with sharp objects and set alight inside his home in Dindini Village near Kokstad on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Six people have been arrested for killing an Eastern Cape chief.

The 53-year-old was hacked to death with sharp objects and set alight inside his home in Dindini Village near Kokstad on Sunday.

Five men and a woman, between the ages of 28 and 57, are to appear in court soon.

The police's Edith Mjoko said: “[The suspects] will appear soon in the Bizana Magistrates Court. A case of murder and malicious damage to property has been opened, investigations are underway.