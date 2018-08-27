Firefighting crews attacked in separate incidents in CT

The issue will come under the spotlight at a meeting of law enforcement and emergency units.

CAPE TOWN - Fourteen firefighters have come under attack in Kraaifontein and Brackenfell.

The officials were responding to separate incidents at the weekend when their vehicles were stoned and crew members assaulted. Emergency crews are routinely attacked in some areas.

The City Of Cape Town's JP Smith explains the prevalence of attacks on city staff and infrastructure are among the identified issues.

“Key categories that we’ll be highlighting statistics on is the increased number of attacks on the city’s staff and infrastructure, issues around land invasions, the impact of the drought and predations made around that and issues in the public transport sector.”

