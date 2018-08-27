1 person killed in Soweto shack fire

Johannesburg Emergency Service's Robert Mulaudzi says the man died due to smoke inhalation.

JOHANNESBURG – One person has died in a shack fire in Mapetla Soweto on Monday morning.

Five shacks have been destroyed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

“He was confirmed dead on scene. We just want to urge all our residents to continue looking after any heating devices which might cause fire incidences at home.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)