WC officials assessing damage caused by extreme weather
Authorities have been on standby following weather warnings of an intense cold front hitting the province.
CAPE TOWN - Disaster risk officials in the Western Cape are assessing the damages caused by heavy downpours and overnight winds.
The weather service has forecast scattered showers and frosty conditions for the coming week.
Snow-capped mountains in the Boland and parts of the Cederberg are indicative of the biting winter conditions sweeping through parts of the Western Cape.
Heavy rains lashed part of the city overnight resulting in flooded roadways.
Gale force winds also toppled some trees across the metro.
More than 300 homes have so far been affected. Authorities say Khayelitsha and Langa are among the hardest hit.
The city's disaster risk team's Charlotte Powell says the inclement weather hasn't caused any major disruptions.
“At this stage, there have been no power disruptions, rockfalls or rockslides reported, but our disaster risk officials are making assessments in high-risk areas.”
Meanwhile, the National Sea Rescue Institute has also warned of rough seas.
Wave heights of up to seven metres can be expected along the Western and Eastern Cape coastlines.
The full moon spring tide also peaks today, resulting in stronger tides.
Hael in Durbanville in die Kaap. So dankbaar. Donderweer ook in die agtergrond @zarsg @CapeTown @SAWeatherServic pic.twitter.com/CNeIy1m9Bw— Morne Fourie (@morne_fourie) August 26, 2018
07H00 26/08/2018. Slagboom, #Witzenberg valley #Price Alfred Hamlet #snow cover the ground 📸 Thea Mouton @SAWeatherServic @JoelGuy_ @eNCA @zarsg pic.twitter.com/f5OtlDaDPx— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) August 26, 2018
