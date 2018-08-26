Emmerson Mnangagwa announces inquiry into post-election violence & killings

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 7°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Emmerson Mnangagwa announces inquiry into post-election violence & killings

Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn in as president of Zimbabwe at the Harare National Stadium.

FILE: Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks during the Heroes Day commemorations held at the National Heroes Acre in Harare 13 August 2018. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks during the Heroes Day commemorations held at the National Heroes Acre in Harare 13 August 2018. Picture: AFP.
Tshegofatso Mathe one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn in as president of Zimbabwe at the Harare National Stadium.

Mnangagwa delivered his inaugural address to tens of thousands of attendees including South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila.

Mnangagwa has made a number of promises that he says his government will deliver on.

Among these promises is the announcement of members of the commission of inquiry into the 1 August violence in Harare following the 30 July elections that saw six people being shot and killed by military officials.

Mnangagwa says after the inquiry, a report will be compiled and made public.

A day after the violence, Mnangagwa called for an independent investigation into the violence and killings.

ECONOMIC GROWTH

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will work towards promoting freedom and democracy.

He says his government will focus on economic growth by tackling corrupting and starting the process of industrialisation.

“Now that elections are behind us, we must now focus on the economic challenges facing our country. To realise our vision and industrialisation and modernisation agenda, we will foster policies that attract both domestic and foreign capital.”

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA