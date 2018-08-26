Emmerson Mnangagwa announces inquiry into post-election violence & killings

Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn in as president of Zimbabwe at the Harare National Stadium.

Mnangagwa delivered his inaugural address to tens of thousands of attendees including South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila.

Mnangagwa has made a number of promises that he says his government will deliver on.

Among these promises is the announcement of members of the commission of inquiry into the 1 August violence in Harare following the 30 July elections that saw six people being shot and killed by military officials.

Mnangagwa says after the inquiry, a report will be compiled and made public.

A day after the violence, Mnangagwa called for an independent investigation into the violence and killings.

ECONOMIC GROWTH

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will work towards promoting freedom and democracy.

He says his government will focus on economic growth by tackling corrupting and starting the process of industrialisation.

“Now that elections are behind us, we must now focus on the economic challenges facing our country. To realise our vision and industrialisation and modernisation agenda, we will foster policies that attract both domestic and foreign capital.”