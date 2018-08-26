[WATCH] ANC GP calls for fresh elections in Tshwane and Joburg

Sethembiso Zulu | ANCGP Deputy Provincial Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi says the days of unprincipled coalitions are over, and has called for fresh election in Tshwane and Joburg Cities. Lesufi was briefing the media at the ANC offices in Ghandi Square Johannesburg CBD on 26 August 2018.