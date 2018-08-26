Unions to march against corruption, staff shortages at Bara hospital

The unions say they plan to hand over a memorandum to the hospital's management, demanding the release of a report of an investigation into maladministration at the hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour unions have announced their plan to initiate a march at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto tomorrow morning.

This comes amid allegations of corruption levelled against the institution.

Several unions are said to be part of the demonstration, which is set to take off at Vuyani Mabaxa Park.

The unions say they plan to hand over a memorandum to the hospital's management, demanding the release of a report of an investigation into maladministration at the hospital.

Union spokesperson Yandisa Zungula says the department must intervene at the hospital and focus particularly on corruption involving the acting CEO, Sifiso Maseko, and other officials, as well as staff shortages.