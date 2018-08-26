Unions to march against corruption, staff shortages at Bara hospital
The unions say they plan to hand over a memorandum to the hospital's management, demanding the release of a report of an investigation into maladministration at the hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - Labour unions have announced their plan to initiate a march at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto tomorrow morning.
This comes amid allegations of corruption levelled against the institution.
Several unions are said to be part of the demonstration, which is set to take off at Vuyani Mabaxa Park.
The unions say they plan to hand over a memorandum to the hospital's management, demanding the release of a report of an investigation into maladministration at the hospital.
Union spokesperson Yandisa Zungula says the department must intervene at the hospital and focus particularly on corruption involving the acting CEO, Sifiso Maseko, and other officials, as well as staff shortages.
Popular in Local
-
Brr! Hail, rain & snow in parts of Western Cape
-
Businessman Zunaid Moti to face court after arrest in Germany
-
[LISTEN] 'The person who leaked the Adam Catzavelos video did a good thing'
-
White Sasol employees to go on strike because of 'exclusion based on race'
-
ANC GP calls for fresh elections in Tshwane & Joburg
-
WC farmers considering moving to towns amid sluggish economy, land expropriation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.