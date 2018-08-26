Tickets for ProKid tribute concert sell out

The tribute concert will see over 50 local artists coming together under one roof to perform in remembrance of the artist, real name Linda Mkhize, who passed away on 8 August after a seizure.

JOHANNESBURG - Tickets to the late ProKid’s Dankie San tribute concert -taking place tonight at Zone 6 Venue in Soweto are now sold out.

Money accrued from the selling of the tickets will go to the late rapper’s family.

The likes of fellow hip-hop artists AKA, Cassper Nyovest and Kwesta are set to perform.