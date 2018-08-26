Report: Nene, Gordhan could testify at #StateCaptureInquiry

A media report suggests that the pair is expected to give testimony on how Treasury was used to allegedly aid state capture.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan are reportedly expected be called to testify at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

The Sunday Times is reporting that the pair is expected to give testimony on how Treasury was used to allegedly aid state capture.

The paper is reporting that the commission, led by deputy judge president Raymond Zondo, has already written to the Nene and Gordhan, who were both fired as finance ministers by former president Jacob Zuma.

Former Finance Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas on Friday testified that Nene was dismissed because of his refusal to sign-off the nuclear deal.

The Sunday Times says Nene will now be expected to provide details of the nuclear power agreement, secretly signed by former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson with Russia.

At the same time, Gordan is also be expected to give details on Zuma’s role in his battle with Sars commissioner Tom Moyane and attempts by former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane to get Cabinet intervention to reopen the Guptas bank accounts.

Others who are likely to testify include director-general Dondo Mogajane and his deputy Ismail Momoniat.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)