Report: Nene, Gordhan could testify at #StateCaptureInquiry
A media report suggests that the pair is expected to give testimony on how Treasury was used to allegedly aid state capture.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan are reportedly expected be called to testify at the commission of inquiry into state capture.
The Sunday Times is reporting that the pair is expected to give testimony on how Treasury was used to allegedly aid state capture.
The paper is reporting that the commission, led by deputy judge president Raymond Zondo, has already written to the Nene and Gordhan, who were both fired as finance ministers by former president Jacob Zuma.
Former Finance Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas on Friday testified that Nene was dismissed because of his refusal to sign-off the nuclear deal.
The Sunday Times says Nene will now be expected to provide details of the nuclear power agreement, secretly signed by former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson with Russia.
At the same time, Gordan is also be expected to give details on Zuma’s role in his battle with Sars commissioner Tom Moyane and attempts by former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane to get Cabinet intervention to reopen the Guptas bank accounts.
Others who are likely to testify include director-general Dondo Mogajane and his deputy Ismail Momoniat.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
WC farmers considering moving to towns amid sluggish economy, land expropriation
-
PAC apologises to Sobukwe family after disruptions at funeral
-
Pressure mounts on the Hawks to act after Mcebisi Jonas testimony
-
Lotto results: Saturday 25 August 2018
-
JMPD to take over from axed Outsurance, Traffic FreeFlow pointsmen & women
-
City of Joburg returns 28 hijacked buildings to owners
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.