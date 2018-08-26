Ramaphosa, Sisulu to attend Mnangagwa inauguration
Thousands are expected to attend the historic ceremony at Harare’s national sports stadium today.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency says President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the inauguration of president elect Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe.
The event comes two days after the Constitutional Court upheld Mnangagwa’s victory in last month's disputed presidential poll.
Ramaphosa will be accompanied by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
Meanwhile, US election observers have critiqued Zimbabwe for a lack of democratic culture where citizens can vote freely.
The International Republican Institute and National Democratic Institute has released their critical joint statement before Mnangagwa is due to take the oath of office.
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has rejected the ruling of the Constitutional Court that confirmed Mnangagwa as president
The US observers also say that Zimbabwe’s security forces must refrain from use of excessive force during this politically sensitive period.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
