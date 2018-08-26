Pressure mounts on the Hawks to act after Mcebisi Jonas testimony
Jonas revealed the information during his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture.
JOHANNESBURG – Congress of the People (Cope) has called for the immediate suspension of Hawks senior investigator Zinhle Mnonopi.
This comes after former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas claimed that Mnonopi tried to make him sign a statement that he was not offered a bribe by the Guptas. It's further alleged she wanted to “kill” the case because it was a DA matter.
Jonas revealed the information during his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture. The Hawks have expressed concern about the allegation.
Cope’s Dennis Bloem says there should be an in-depth investigation into what he calls “serious allegations” that Jonas presented before the commission.
Bloem believes all these allegations should be tested. “With how many other cases did she not do the same thing? We can’t have that person. That’s why we’re calling for her immediate suspension.”
At the same time, South African Communist Party (SACP) has joined calls for the Hawks to investigate its top officials who have been implicated by Jonas.
The party says Jonas’ claims directly challenges the Hawks to investigate those within its ranks who were complicit in the networks of alleged corporate capture of key authorities of the state.
Spokesperson Alex Mashilo says: “Instead of the Hawks expressing shock, they must investigate this and root out rogue elements within their ranks.”
Meanwhile, the parliamentary committee on police has also called for immediate investigations into the alleged misconduct of high-ranking Hawks officials.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
PAC apologises to Sobukwe family after disruptions at funeral
-
Maimane shares concerns after EFF tables motion of no confidence in Msimanga
-
ANC: Trump's tweet on SA land reform policy reckless
-
Shivambu: 'Majority of all government & state organs must be women'
-
Government disappointed at having to pull out of Mama Sobukwe's funeral
-
State capture inquiry: 5 explosive quotes from Mcebisi Jonas' testimony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.