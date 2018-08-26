Pressure mounts on the Hawks to act after Mcebisi Jonas testimony

Jonas revealed the information during his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

JOHANNESBURG – Congress of the People (Cope) has called for the immediate suspension of Hawks senior investigator Zinhle Mnonopi.

This comes after former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas claimed that Mnonopi tried to make him sign a statement that he was not offered a bribe by the Guptas. It's further alleged she wanted to “kill” the case because it was a DA matter.

Jonas revealed the information during his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture. The Hawks have expressed concern about the allegation.

Cope’s Dennis Bloem says there should be an in-depth investigation into what he calls “serious allegations” that Jonas presented before the commission.

Bloem believes all these allegations should be tested. “With how many other cases did she not do the same thing? We can’t have that person. That’s why we’re calling for her immediate suspension.”

At the same time, South African Communist Party (SACP) has joined calls for the Hawks to investigate its top officials who have been implicated by Jonas.

The party says Jonas’ claims directly challenges the Hawks to investigate those within its ranks who were complicit in the networks of alleged corporate capture of key authorities of the state.

Spokesperson Alex Mashilo says: “Instead of the Hawks expressing shock, they must investigate this and root out rogue elements within their ranks.”

Meanwhile, the parliamentary committee on police has also called for immediate investigations into the alleged misconduct of high-ranking Hawks officials.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)