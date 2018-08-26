Police searching for suspects behind Limpopo farm robbery and kidnapping

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for two criminals responsible for an armed robbery at a farm in Limpopo, which left two women seriously injured.

It's understood the criminals broke into the property and held the women hostage on Friday.

Authorities say the robbers assaulted them - and drove off with the women in the farm owner's vehicle.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says the two women were later found near Lydenburg in Mpumalanga and their vehicle was recovered.