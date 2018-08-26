Parliament: Hawks must lead fight against corruption

State capture allegations are currently being probed by a commission of inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's portfolio committee on police says the Hawks should lead in the fight against corruption, adding any allegations that compromise their role should be subject to an independent investigation.

This comes after former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas testified at the commission of inquiry into state capture that a senior Hawks investigator had tried to make him sign a statement that he was not offered a bribe by the Guptas.

The commission has been tasked with unravelling the full extent of corruption at state organs and allegations that former president Jaco Zuma used his position to secure deals for the Guptas and his son Duduzane in return for money.

Committee chair Francois Beukman says an independent investigation into the alleged conduct should be prioritised.

“In terms of Section 17 of the SAPS Act, any member of the public who can provide evidence of serious or unlawful infringement of his or her rights by an investigation of the Hawks can bring a complaint to the DPCI (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) judge.”

