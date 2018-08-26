Parliament: Hawks must lead fight against corruption
State capture allegations are currently being probed by a commission of inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's portfolio committee on police says the Hawks should lead in the fight against corruption, adding any allegations that compromise their role should be subject to an independent investigation.
This comes after former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas testified at the commission of inquiry into state capture that a senior Hawks investigator had tried to make him sign a statement that he was not offered a bribe by the Guptas.
The commission has been tasked with unravelling the full extent of corruption at state organs and allegations that former president Jaco Zuma used his position to secure deals for the Guptas and his son Duduzane in return for money.
Committee chair Francois Beukman says an independent investigation into the alleged conduct should be prioritised.
“In terms of Section 17 of the SAPS Act, any member of the public who can provide evidence of serious or unlawful infringement of his or her rights by an investigation of the Hawks can bring a complaint to the DPCI (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) judge.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
City of Joburg returns 28 hijacked buildings to owners
-
Disruptions at Mama Zondeni Sobukwe's funeral condemned
-
JMPD to take over from axed Outsurance, Traffic FreeFlow pointsmen & women
-
WC farmers considering moving to towns amid sluggish economy, land expropriation
-
Lotto results: Saturday 25 August 2018
-
Localised flooding, snow forecast for parts of Western Cape on Sunday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.