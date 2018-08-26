PAC apologises to Sobukwe family after disruptions at funeral

The 91-year-old widow of late PAC leader Robert Sobukwe was laid to rest in Graaff-Reinet, in the Eastern Cape, on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has apologised to the Sobukwe family for what it describes as “hooligans' behaviour” that disrupted proceedings at the funeral of struggle veteran Zondeni Sobukwe.

The event was beset with interruptions by some objecting to the involvement of African National Congress officials, resulting in government pulling out of the ceremony.

All government officials, including Deputy President David Mabuza, left the ceremony after the programme was cut short. Mabuza was expected to deliver the eulogy.

Some speakers were also interrupted by loud jeers from the audience.

GCIS acting director-general Phumla Williams described the incident as a “sad moment”.

“The unfortunate thing we didn’t ascertain were the disruptions for the sake of giving that funeral the dignity it deserves. We had to pull back.”

Meanwhile, the PAC has distanced itself from the conduct of rabble-rousers wearing party's regalia.

PAC spokesperson Kenneth Mokgatlhe said: “What we saw was unbecoming behaviour. We condemn that and say sorry to the family.”

The party says it will take action against members found to be involved.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)