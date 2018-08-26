PAC apologises to Sobukwe family after disruptions at funeral
The 91-year-old widow of late PAC leader Robert Sobukwe was laid to rest in Graaff-Reinet, in the Eastern Cape, on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has apologised to the Sobukwe family for what it describes as “hooligans' behaviour” that disrupted proceedings at the funeral of struggle veteran Zondeni Sobukwe.
The 91-year-old widow of late PAC leader Robert Sobukwe was laid to rest in Graaff-Reinet, in the Eastern Cape, on Saturday.
The event was beset with interruptions by some objecting to the involvement of African National Congress officials, resulting in government pulling out of the ceremony.
All government officials, including Deputy President David Mabuza, left the ceremony after the programme was cut short. Mabuza was expected to deliver the eulogy.
Some speakers were also interrupted by loud jeers from the audience.
GCIS acting director-general Phumla Williams described the incident as a “sad moment”.
“The unfortunate thing we didn’t ascertain were the disruptions for the sake of giving that funeral the dignity it deserves. We had to pull back.”
Meanwhile, the PAC has distanced itself from the conduct of rabble-rousers wearing party's regalia.
PAC spokesperson Kenneth Mokgatlhe said: “What we saw was unbecoming behaviour. We condemn that and say sorry to the family.”
The party says it will take action against members found to be involved.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Government disappointed at having to pull out of Mama Sobukwe's funeral
-
State capture inquiry: 5 explosive quotes from Mcebisi Jonas' testimony
-
Maimane shares concerns after EFF tables motion of no confidence in Msimanga
-
'We’re prepared to die for land expropriation without compensation'
-
Shivambu: 'Majority of all government & state organs must be women'
-
[WATCH] Meeting between Jonas & Guptas
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.