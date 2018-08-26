Operations at Pollsmoor to return to normal after days of unrest

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 7°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Operations at Pollsmoor to return to normal after days of unrest

Inmates in the medium B section set mattresses alight on Monday to prevent prison officials and police from raiding a cell.

Pollsmoor prison in Tokai, Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Pollsmoor prison in Tokai, Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Correctional Services officials will be monitoring Pollsmoor closely today as it lifts a total shutdown at the facility.

Operations, including Sunday visits, are expected to resume following days of unrest.

Inmates in the medium B section set mattresses alight on Monday to prevent prison officials and police from raiding a cell.

The Correctional Services Department says the search was conducted following several stabbings over the weekend.

The department's Delekile Klaas says: “The situation in Pollsmoor is getting back to normal. All activities, including the normal visits, will resume.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA