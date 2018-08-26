Operations at Pollsmoor to return to normal after days of unrest
Inmates in the medium B section set mattresses alight on Monday to prevent prison officials and police from raiding a cell.
JOHANNESBURG - Correctional Services officials will be monitoring Pollsmoor closely today as it lifts a total shutdown at the facility.
Operations, including Sunday visits, are expected to resume following days of unrest.
The Correctional Services Department says the search was conducted following several stabbings over the weekend.
The department's Delekile Klaas says: “The situation in Pollsmoor is getting back to normal. All activities, including the normal visits, will resume.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
