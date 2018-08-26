Motorists urged to use alternative routes amid Lawley protest

Residents from the informal settlement have blocked the road with boulders and debris today, making it impossible for motorists to pass through.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are monitoring protest action in Lawley near Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

Residents from the informal settlement have blocked the road with boulders and debris today, making it impossible for motorists to pass through. It's unclear what the protest is about.

The Johannesburg Police Department’s Wayne Minnaar says motorists should use alternate routes.

“More officers have been sent to the main road in Lawley to establish the reason for protest and manage the situation for motorists to be safe. Motorists are advised to avoid the Old Lawley Road for now. They can use the K43 as an alternative route.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)