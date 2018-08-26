-
4 damning claims from Vytjie Mentor about ANC, Guptas & ZumaLocal
In Ireland Pope begs forgiveness for the 'betrayal' of Church abuseWorld
DA, COJ label ANCGP's call for fresh elections a 'hostile takeover' & 'gimmick'Local
'Kanye liked me': Donald Trump praises Kanye West and Kim Kardashian WestWorld
[WATCH] ANC GP calls for fresh elections in Tshwane and JoburgPolitics
WWII bomb defused in Germany after 18,500 evacuatedWorld
Missy Elliott pens touching tribute to Aaliyah on 17th anniversary of her death
The American singer was killed in a plane crash in the Bahamas on 25 August, 2001, and to mark the anniversary, Missy has taken to Twitter to share a video of herself writing a handwritten note to Aaliyah.
LOS ANGELES - Missy Elliott has penned a touching tribute to Aaliyah to mark the 17th anniversary of her death.
The American singer was killed in a plane crash in the Bahamas on 25 August, 2001, and to mark the anniversary, Elliott has taken to Twitter to share a video of herself writing a handwritten note to Aaliyah.
It reads: "Aaliyah, we miss you so much. But your legacy will live on forever and ever!"
The heartfelt tribute was captioned: "Aaliyah (Babygirl) I can only imagine how great you would be today winning oscars [winking emoji] & creating sick music & still setting fashion trends! Your mom & brother @RAD_6 & your fans been holding it down 4 u [love heart emoji] you will always be A One in A Million sleep peacefully angel Babygirl [praying emoji] (sic)"
Elliott, 47, previously revealed that as well as being a hugely talented singer and actress, Aaliyah was also incredibly funny.
She shared: "Aaliyah, she was like a comedian. She always wanted to laugh."
The duo first worked together during the mid-1990s and Missy was initially fearful that the singer - who passed away at the age of 22 - would be a diva.
However, they immediately struck up a friendship and Missy loved spending time with the '4 Page Letter' hitmaker in the recording studio.
Recalling their first meeting, Elliott - who first worked with Aaliyah on her 1996 album 'One in a Million' - said: "We were nervous when we first worked with her because nobody knew who we was.
"She came in and was so warming; she made us immediately feel like family."
Aaliyah (Babygirl) I can only imagine how great you would be today winning oscars😉& creating sick music & still setting fashion trends! Your mom & brother @RAD_6 & your fans been holding it down 4 u❤️you will always be A One in A Million🙌🏾 sleep peacefully angel Babygirl🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/daHhoIs8k5— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 25, 2018
