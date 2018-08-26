Missy Elliott pens touching tribute to Aaliyah on 17th anniversary of her death

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 7°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Missy Elliott pens touching tribute to Aaliyah on 17th anniversary of her death

The American singer was killed in a plane crash in the Bahamas on 25 August, 2001, and to mark the anniversary, Missy has taken to Twitter to share a video of herself writing a handwritten note to Aaliyah.

Members of the audience rise upon the appearance of an image of the late singer Aaliyah, who was posthumously awarded the Soul/R&B Favorite Female Artist at the 29th Annual American Music Awards 09 January 2002 in Los Angeles. Picture: AFP.
Members of the audience rise upon the appearance of an image of the late singer Aaliyah, who was posthumously awarded the Soul/R&B Favorite Female Artist at the 29th Annual American Music Awards 09 January 2002 in Los Angeles. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES - Missy Elliott has penned a touching tribute to Aaliyah to mark the 17th anniversary of her death.

The American singer was killed in a plane crash in the Bahamas on 25 August, 2001, and to mark the anniversary, Elliott has taken to Twitter to share a video of herself writing a handwritten note to Aaliyah.

It reads: "Aaliyah, we miss you so much. But your legacy will live on forever and ever!"

The heartfelt tribute was captioned: "Aaliyah (Babygirl) I can only imagine how great you would be today winning oscars [winking emoji] & creating sick music & still setting fashion trends! Your mom & brother @RAD_6 & your fans been holding it down 4 u [love heart emoji] you will always be A One in A Million sleep peacefully angel Babygirl [praying emoji] (sic)"

Elliott, 47, previously revealed that as well as being a hugely talented singer and actress, Aaliyah was also incredibly funny.

She shared: "Aaliyah, she was like a comedian. She always wanted to laugh."

The duo first worked together during the mid-1990s and Missy was initially fearful that the singer - who passed away at the age of 22 - would be a diva.

However, they immediately struck up a friendship and Missy loved spending time with the '4 Page Letter' hitmaker in the recording studio.

Recalling their first meeting, Elliott - who first worked with Aaliyah on her 1996 album 'One in a Million' - said: "We were nervous when we first worked with her because nobody knew who we was.

"She came in and was so warming; she made us immediately feel like family."

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA